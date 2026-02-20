Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,649.12 and traded as high as GBX 5,440. Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 5,380, with a volume of 45,859 shares trading hands.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 1.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,903.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,649.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.