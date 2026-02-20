BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.24. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $11.2150, with a volume of 106,586 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 233.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 376.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 186,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE: MYI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.

In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.

