BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.24. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $11.2150, with a volume of 106,586 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.0%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE: MYI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.
In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.
