Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $13.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2026

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nkarta from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $53,915.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 390,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,347.61. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. GSK plc acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $5,829,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,546,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 576,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,702,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 556,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nkarta by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NKTX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging proprietary activation and expansion technologies, Nkarta aims to harness the innate tumor-killing properties of NK cells while incorporating targeted immuno-engineering approaches to enhance safety, potency and persistence in patients. The company’s platform supports both allogeneic cell manufacturing and genetic modifications to generate chimeric antigen receptor-expressing NK cell candidates designed to address a range of hematologic and solid tumors.

Nkarta’s lead program, NKX019, is an anti-CD19 CAR-NK cell therapy in early-phase clinical trials for relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.