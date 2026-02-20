Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $13.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nkarta from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $53,915.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 390,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,347.61. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. GSK plc acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $5,829,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,546,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 576,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,702,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 556,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nkarta by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTX opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Nkarta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging proprietary activation and expansion technologies, Nkarta aims to harness the innate tumor-killing properties of NK cells while incorporating targeted immuno-engineering approaches to enhance safety, potency and persistence in patients. The company’s platform supports both allogeneic cell manufacturing and genetic modifications to generate chimeric antigen receptor-expressing NK cell candidates designed to address a range of hematologic and solid tumors.

Nkarta’s lead program, NKX019, is an anti-CD19 CAR-NK cell therapy in early-phase clinical trials for relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

