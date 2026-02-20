General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $53.28 Average PT from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.3684.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on General Mills from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE GIS opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. General Mills has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.47%.

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,780,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,465 shares during the period. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

