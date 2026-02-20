National Bank Financial Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$28.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$26.25 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.71.

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 7.5%

CHR opened at C$23.66 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$17.62 and a 1-year high of C$24.31. The stock has a market cap of C$554.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of C$320.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services.

See Also

