Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives $19.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.4167.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $153,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,236,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,016,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,777 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,056 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 209.6% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,330,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,088,000 after buying an additional 3,608,849 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 170.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

