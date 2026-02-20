Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$186.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$181.00 to C$186.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.
BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$201.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$163.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$179.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$209.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$183.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$193.42.
Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.8%
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of C$9.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
