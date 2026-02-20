TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$84.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.00.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$85.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.64. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$62.17 and a twelve month high of C$86.97.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 32.39%.The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

