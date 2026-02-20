Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) PT at $45.50

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 62,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a 60% increase to the quarterly dividend to US$0.04 (annualized US$0.16), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning more capital to shareholders. Alamos Gold Increases Dividend by 60%

Board approved a 60% increase to the quarterly dividend to US$0.04 (annualized US$0.16), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning more capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat expectations: GAAP EPS of $0.54 topped the $0.49 consensus, and management reported record free cash flow for the year, which management tied directly to the decision to raise the dividend. Strong EPS and cash flow are supportive of valuation and shareholder returns. Alamos Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Results

Q4 EPS beat expectations: GAAP EPS of $0.54 topped the $0.49 consensus, and management reported record free cash flow for the year, which management tied directly to the decision to raise the dividend. Strong EPS and cash flow are supportive of valuation and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Company refiled its consolidated financial statements for 2024 and 2025 to correct administrative errors in the audit opinion; the company says it was administrative in nature and has been corrected. This is a governance/item-to-watch but not framed as a restatement of operating results. Refiling of 2025 Financial Statements Due to Administrative Error

Company refiled its consolidated financial statements for 2024 and 2025 to correct administrative errors in the audit opinion; the company says it was administrative in nature and has been corrected. This is a governance/item-to-watch but not framed as a restatement of operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for details on outlook, cost trends and production guidance — useful for investors who want management commentary on sustainability of cash flow and capital allocation. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for details on outlook, cost trends and production guidance — useful for investors who want management commentary on sustainability of cash flow and capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter came in below consensus ($575.3M vs. ~$596.2M), which tempers the beat on EPS and could raise questions about margin drivers or one-time items that supported earnings. Earnings and Revenue Detail

NYSE:AGI opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 48.97%.The firm had revenue of $575.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

