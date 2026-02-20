OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Raised to $25.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.03. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 154,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,165.22. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $180,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 351,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,400. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,569 shares of company stock worth $685,827. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2,749.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 271,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 261,776 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

