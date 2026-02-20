Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.86.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $164.60 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,738.10. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 836.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Verisk Analytics

Here are the key news stories impacting Verisk Analytics this week:

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.