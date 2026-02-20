Nebius Group’s (NBIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nebius Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,731,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,664,000 after purchasing an additional 305,007 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 3,227.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter. Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

