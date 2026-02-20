Nebius Group’s (NBIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.
Nebius Group Trading Up 5.7%
Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nebius Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,731,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,664,000 after purchasing an additional 305,007 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 3,227.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter. Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage lift — fresh analyst initiation(s) with buy/“market outperform” calls and a $150 price target have renewed bullish momentum by highlighting Nebius’ role in AI cloud and constrained data‑center power capacity. Nebius Group gains as fresh Wall Street coverage points to AI infrastructure upside
- Positive Sentiment: Compass Point initiated coverage with a Buy and $150 PT — another independent bull signal that can drive flows into NBIS given concentrated AI infrastructure trade interest. Compass Point initiates coverage of Nebius Group NV (NBIS) with buy recommendation
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s 13F keeps Nebius in its AI infrastructure roster — NVIDIA retained a stake in Nebius while selling other neocloud names, which investors interpret as a strategic endorsement of Nebius’ positioning in the AI stack. NVIDIA’s 13F Bombshell: A New AI Power Trio Emerges (NBIS)
- Positive Sentiment: Tavily acquisition expands AI software capabilities — Nebius agreed to acquire Tavily (~$275M), adding software that helps AI agents access up‑to‑date info, strengthening product breadth for AI customers. Strategic M&A supports the growth narrative. Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) Strengthens AI Platform With $275M Tavily Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Big growth targets and capacity expansion — company/analyst pieces highlight Nebius’ goal of $7–$9B ARR in 2026 and large data‑center rollouts tied to Microsoft deployments; bullish if achieved but execution and capital intensity are key. Can Nebius Reach $7-$9B Annualized Run-Rate Revenue in 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Recent results and conservative guidance — Q4 revenue missed consensus and FY26 guidance was below the Street; management’s high FY26 capex plan raises dilution risk given finite cash, which keeps execution risk and near‑term earnings pressure on the stock. Nebius Misses, Guides Low, The Stock Still Rips: What Is Wall Street Buying?
About Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
