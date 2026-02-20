Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.2857.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 235,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $1,505,494.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,110,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,023,133.42. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,144,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,254.61. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 912,589 shares of company stock worth $5,711,308. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $65,100,000. GSK plc bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $51,562,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 988,262 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 132,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 81,985 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.69. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

