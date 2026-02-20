Brokerages Set Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) PT at C$35.93

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFI. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$33.00 price target on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

MFI opened at C$27.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.48 and a 12 month high of C$36.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 58.02%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China. The key brands are Maple Leaf and Schneiders, Maple Leaf Prime Naturally, Shopsy, Mitchell’s Gourmet Food, Larse, Parm, and Hygrade.

