Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $109.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.75.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.
In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.
