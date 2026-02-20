Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.35 and last traded at $76.35. 2,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Premium Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Price Performance

Premium Brands Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46.

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is a Canadian specialty food manufacturing and distribution company that develops, produces and markets a broad array of premium branded and private-label food products. The company serves retail, foodservice and take-home meal customers, offering a diverse portfolio that includes deli meats, fresh and frozen sandwiches, baked goods, seafood, plant-based proteins and artisanal cheeses. Premium Brands focuses on high-growth, value-added segments of the food industry where quality, convenience and innovation drive customer loyalty.

Through a strategy of organic development and targeted acquisitions, Premium Brands has assembled a network of production facilities and distribution centres across North America and selected international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.