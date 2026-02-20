RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Shares Up 18.1% – Should You Buy?

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. 262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.7750.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised RS Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) is a global distributor of industrial and electronic products, serving engineers, procurement professionals and maintenance teams. The company offers a comprehensive range of over 500,000 products, including electronic components, automation and control devices, tools, fasteners, test and measurement equipment, and maintenance supplies. RS Group’s digital platforms and catalogues provide customers with real-time stock information, technical resources and e-procurement solutions designed to streamline supply chain management.

Through its two core brands – RS Components in Europe and Allied Electronics & Automation in North America – RS Group supports industries such as manufacturing, transportation, energy and infrastructure.

