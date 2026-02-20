Steve Pearce Purchases 9,150 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Steve Pearce purchased 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 542 per share, for a total transaction of £49,593.
Oakley Capital Investments Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of OCI stock opened at GBX 542 on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 438 and a 12-month high of GBX 580. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 550.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.80. The firm has a market cap of £903.69 million, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.69.
About Oakley Capital Investments
Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oakley Capital Investments
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.