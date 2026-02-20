Steve Pearce Purchases 9,150 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Steve Pearce purchased 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 542 per share, for a total transaction of £49,593.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of OCI stock opened at GBX 542 on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 438 and a 12-month high of GBX 580. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 550.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.80. The firm has a market cap of £903.69 million, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.69.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

