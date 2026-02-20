BAE Systems (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £141.96 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve bought 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,028 per share, for a total transaction of £141.96.

BAE Systems Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 2,163 on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,415.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,891.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,853.02.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 75.20 earnings per share for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities analysts expect that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,060 to GBX 2,120 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,021.40.

Key Headlines Impacting BAE Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting BAE Systems this week:

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

