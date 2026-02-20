BAE Systems (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £141.96 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve bought 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,028 per share, for a total transaction of £141.96.
BAE Systems Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 2,163 on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,415.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,891.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,853.02.
BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 75.20 earnings per share for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities analysts expect that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Key Headlines Impacting BAE Systems
Here are the key news stories impacting BAE Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FY25 results: BAE posted record results with GBX 75.20 quarterly EPS, lifted the dividend and cited profit growth — a clear earnings and cash‑return story that supports valuation and investor confidence. BAE Systems reports record results and growth in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Record backlog: Management reported an ~£84bn order backlog as defence spending rises globally — this boosts multi‑year revenue visibility and supports future margins. BAE Systems reports record £84 billion backlog on defence demand
- Positive Sentiment: Program visibility: BAE says the Eurofighter production pipeline is filled through to the first GCAP assembly — signaling sustained aerospace revenue and lower short‑term programme risk. BAE says its Eurofighter pipeline is filled until first GCAP assembly
- Positive Sentiment: Insider signal: A small insider buy was reported, which can be read as a modest positive signal on management’s view of near‑term prospects. Brad Greve Purchases 7 Shares of BAE Systems
- Neutral Sentiment: Trials and R&D: BAE Systems Australia is conducting ATLAS CCV trials — useful for longer‑term capability wins but limited immediate revenue impact. BAE Systems Australia conducts ATLAS CCV trials
- Neutral Sentiment: Policy push: BAE’s boss is urging UK ministers to publish the delayed Defence Investment Plan — clarity would be positive, but timing and policy detail remain uncertain. Boss of BAE Systems urges ministers to publish delayed military spending plan
- Negative Sentiment: Labour disruption: U.K. worker strikes were reported around the time of the results — potential operational disruption and cost pressure if strikes persist. BAE Hails Record Profits as U.K. Workers Strike
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
