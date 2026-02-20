Insider Selling: Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £1,408,200 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,694, for a total transaction of £1,408,200.

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 115,883 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,751 per share, with a total value of £5,505,601.33.

On Friday, January 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 136 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,953 per share, for a total transaction of £5,376.08.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 1,009 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,857, for a total value of £38,917.13.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 143 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,773 per share, with a total value of £5,395.39.

On Friday, November 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616, for a total value of £542,400.

CCH opened at GBX 4,704 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,018.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,772.15. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 3,244 and a 1 year high of GBX 4,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,485 to GBX 4,470 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,197.

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

