BAE Systems (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £162.24 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,028 per share, for a total transaction of £162.24.

BAE Systems Stock Up 2.5%

BA opened at GBX 2,163 on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,415.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,891.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,853.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 75.20 EPS for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Research analysts expect that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,060 to GBX 2,120 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,021.40.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

