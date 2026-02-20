KOYNU’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 23rd (NASDAQ:KOYNU)

KOYNU’s (NASDAQ:KOYNU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 23rd. KOYNU had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

KOYNU Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOYNU opened at $10.17 on Friday. KOYNU has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

