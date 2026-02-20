Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 189.50 and last traded at GBX 190.61. Approximately 65,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 88,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Henry Boot from GBX 337 to GBX 326 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Henry Boot from GBX 262 to GBX 264 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Boot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Henry Boot
Henry Boot Price Performance
About Henry Boot
Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.
Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Boot
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.