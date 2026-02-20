Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 189.50 and last traded at GBX 190.61. Approximately 65,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 88,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Henry Boot from GBX 337 to GBX 326 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Henry Boot from GBX 262 to GBX 264 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Boot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295.

The company has a market cap of £255.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

