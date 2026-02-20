Christopher Vanderhook Sells 4,079 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $37,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,978.46. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, February 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 3,279 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $30,068.43.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,722 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $43,395.18.

On Friday, December 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $29,475.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 9,102 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $106,493.40.

Shares of DSP stock remained flat at $9.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 202,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.60 million, a PE ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $22.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 620.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

DSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

