Christopher Vanderhook Sells 4,079 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $37,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,978.46. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Christopher Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 3,279 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $30,068.43.
- On Wednesday, February 18th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,722 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $43,395.18.
- On Friday, December 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $29,475.00.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 9,102 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $106,493.40.
Shares of DSP stock remained flat at $9.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 202,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.60 million, a PE ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $22.81.
DSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.
Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.
Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.
