Deborah Stewart Sells 10,896 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) CAO Deborah Stewart sold 10,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $80,412.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 312,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,851.44. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deborah Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Deborah Stewart sold 11,181 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $80,615.01.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Deborah Stewart sold 7,738 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $59,195.70.

On Friday, January 2nd, Deborah Stewart sold 11,962 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $93,901.70.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Deborah Stewart sold 11,275 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $92,229.50.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Deborah Stewart sold 11,379 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $95,128.44.

AVAH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,877,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 522.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 63,010 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Short-interest data released for Feb. 19 shows an apparent data anomaly (0 shares reported / NaN change), so there’s no clear short‑interest signal to explain price moves today. (Report notes the short‑interest ratio is effectively 0 days based on reported volume.) Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary explains recent intraday weakness in AVAH; see a recent write‑up for context on why the stock moved. Why AVAH is Down

Market commentary explains recent intraday weakness in AVAH; see a recent write‑up for context on why the stock moved. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: over Feb. 17–19 multiple insiders (CEO Jeff Shaner, several executives including CFO Matthew Buckhalter and CAO Deborah Stewart, plus others such as Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham) sold large blocks. Combined, these filings show roughly 740,000 shares sold across the group — about $5.4–$5.5M in proceeds — at average prices in the ~$7.20–$7.65 range. Collective, high‑profile sales of this size often weigh on near‑term investor sentiment because they increase supply and may be interpreted as insiders taking money off the table. CEO Filings Other Exec Filings

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

