Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.96.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $345.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $355.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,783,760.96. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,802,256,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after acquiring an additional 88,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,448,000 after purchasing an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,834,210,000 after buying an additional 194,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Analog Devices by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and guidance materially above Street expectations — ADI reported $2.46 adj. EPS vs. $2.31 expected and $3.16B revenue (up ~30% YoY); management issued Q2 EPS guidance well above consensus and cited record data-center orders and broad industrial strength. This is the primary bullish driver behind recent analyst upgrades. PR Newswire: ADI Q1 Results

Q1 results beat and guidance materially above Street expectations — ADI reported $2.46 adj. EPS vs. $2.31 expected and $3.16B revenue (up ~30% YoY); management issued Q2 EPS guidance well above consensus and cited record data-center orders and broad industrial strength. This is the primary bullish driver behind recent analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: AI and data-center momentum underpin the outlook — multiple write-ups highlight AI infrastructure and data-center demand as key drivers for accelerating revenue and margins into Q2 and beyond. Investors are treating ADI as an AI-infrastructure beneficiary, not just a legacy analog supplier. Yahoo Finance: ADI Q4 Deep Dive

AI and data-center momentum underpin the outlook — multiple write-ups highlight AI infrastructure and data-center demand as key drivers for accelerating revenue and margins into Q2 and beyond. Investors are treating ADI as an AI-infrastructure beneficiary, not just a legacy analog supplier. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and cash flow are strong — ADI raised its quarterly dividend 11% to $1.10, reported robust operating/free cash flow and resumed meaningful buybacks, supporting shareholder-return narratives. That reinforces buy-side conviction. PR Newswire: Dividend & Cash Flow

Capital returns and cash flow are strong — ADI raised its quarterly dividend 11% to $1.10, reported robust operating/free cash flow and resumed meaningful buybacks, supporting shareholder-return narratives. That reinforces buy-side conviction. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded with a flurry of upgrades and price-target raises — firms including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham, Benchmark and Cantor (many to ~$400) raised ratings/targets after the print, creating a tailwind for sentiment and potential inflows. Investor’s Business Daily: Price-Target Hikes

Analysts responded with a flurry of upgrades and price-target raises — firms including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham, Benchmark and Cantor (many to ~$400) raised ratings/targets after the print, creating a tailwind for sentiment and potential inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in public feeds shows anomalies (zeros / NaN) and is not signaling material bearish pressure; short interest appears negligible. No clear short-squeeze risk or headwind from shorts based on available data.

Short-interest data in public feeds shows anomalies (zeros / NaN) and is not signaling material bearish pressure; short interest appears negligible. No clear short-squeeze risk or headwind from shorts based on available data. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance debate noted — a special-meeting/rights discussion is in the background; worth monitoring but not an immediate earnings-related threat. Yahoo Finance: Governance Debate

Corporate governance debate noted — a special-meeting/rights discussion is in the background; worth monitoring but not an immediate earnings-related threat. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking risk — ADI now trades at a stretched multiple (high P/E) after the rally; some intraday weakness likely reflects investors locking gains and digesting lofty expectations, which can cap near-term upside.

Valuation and profit-taking risk — ADI now trades at a stretched multiple (high P/E) after the rally; some intraday weakness likely reflects investors locking gains and digesting lofty expectations, which can cap near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Muted or mixed price reaction in some channels — a few commentators noted the stock’s response was “muted” despite strong results, suggesting some investors are skeptical about sustainability or are awaiting more confirmation from subsequent quarters. Seeking Alpha: Muted Market Reaction

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.