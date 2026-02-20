Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €32.37 and last traded at €32.37. Approximately 7,951,801 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.36.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. In addition, the company provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.