Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $46.18. Approximately 63,242,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 130,687,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA disclosed a large Q4 13F position in Intel — roughly 214M shares (~$7.9B) — signaling strategic alignment and institutional support that has been a major positive for INTC shares. NVIDIA’s 13F Bombshell

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of -557.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

