Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $21.21. 23,687,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 28,076,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Hecla Mining News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hecla Mining this week:

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 operating performance — Hecla reported record revenue, stronger adjusted EBITDA and higher net income with silver production near the high end of guidance, supporting upside to earnings as silver prices climb. Read More.

Record 2025 operating performance — Hecla reported record revenue, stronger adjusted EBITDA and higher net income with silver production near the high end of guidance, supporting upside to earnings as silver prices climb. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cleaner balance sheet & cash flow optionality — Management reduced total debt, increased cash balances and highlighted exploration and growth capital aimed at silver — improving financial flexibility for a potential multi‑year silver upcycle. Read More.

Cleaner balance sheet & cash flow optionality — Management reduced total debt, increased cash balances and highlighted exploration and growth capital aimed at silver — improving financial flexibility for a potential multi‑year silver upcycle. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — Multiple earnings transcripts and the conference presentation provide detail on unit costs, guidance and mine plans; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. • Read More.

Investor materials available — Multiple earnings transcripts and the conference presentation provide detail on unit costs, guidance and mine plans; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small dividend announced — Hecla declared a modest quarterly payout (annualized yield ~0.1%, ex‑dividend Mar 9), which is unlikely to change the investment thesis materially. (Company announcement)

Small dividend announced — Hecla declared a modest quarterly payout (annualized yield ~0.1%, ex‑dividend Mar 9), which is unlikely to change the investment thesis materially. (Company announcement) Negative Sentiment: Near‑term profit‑taking and volatility — Despite the strong results, some coverage notes a pullback in HL after the report and strategy shift; the stock remains high‑beta to silver and can see sharp reversals on metal price moves or institutional trimming. Read More.

Near‑term profit‑taking and volatility — Despite the strong results, some coverage notes a pullback in HL after the report and strategy shift; the stock remains high‑beta to silver and can see sharp reversals on metal price moves or institutional trimming. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Metal price risk — Recent short-term pullbacks in gold and silver create downside risk for a company that is increasingly concentrated in silver; investors should monitor metal prices and margin guidance closely. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 3.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $4,030,679.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 906,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,705.40. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,144,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 216,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,604.31. This trade represents a 19.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,349,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,881,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,566,000 after buying an additional 12,197,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,485,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,278,000 after buying an additional 4,453,706 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.0% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,524,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,118,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.