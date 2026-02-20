Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells 1,038 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Palleiko sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,570.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 429,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,005. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 827,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,926. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The company has a market cap of $803.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.19. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 313,205 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 768,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 160,759 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 182,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 132,165 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 220,697 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm’s scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista’s approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company’s lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

