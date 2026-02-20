Insider Buying: Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Major Shareholder Acquires 40,807 Shares of Stock

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management bought 40,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $93,448.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 659,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,377.93. This trade represents a 6.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glenbrook Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Senestech alerts:

On Thursday, February 19th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 34,613 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $83,071.20.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 10,481 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $24,001.49.

On Friday, February 13th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 15,390 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,087.10.

On Thursday, February 12th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 7,956 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $13,684.32.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 8,000 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 2,884 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,104.68.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 5,685 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $10,346.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 42,739 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $84,623.22.

On Friday, January 30th, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 5,399 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,096.13.

Senestech Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Senestech stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 126,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Senestech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 14.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Senestech currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Senestech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senestech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senestech during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Senestech during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Senestech during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Senestech in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Senestech in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Senestech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senestech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senestech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.