Materion (NYSE:MTRN) VP Gregory Chemnitz Sells 4,000 Shares

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) VP Gregory Chemnitz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $628,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.48. The trade was a 31.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Materion Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.47. 134,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. Materion Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $172.03. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $489.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.78 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Materion’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $1,946,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at $469,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 222.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 164,433 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth about $841,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

