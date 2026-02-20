Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 3,332 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $465,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,871 shares in the company, valued at $30,685,196.76. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,539,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,462. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of -418.04, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3,818.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 894,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 871,963 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.