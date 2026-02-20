Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.32 and last traded at $133.02. 47,685,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 51,092,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.41.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Mizuho upgraded PLTR to Outperform with a $195 target, signaling renewed analyst confidence in Palantir's AI-driven revenue trajectory and providing a tangible bullish catalyst for buyers.

Mizuho upgraded PLTR to Outperform with a $195 target, signaling renewed analyst confidence in Palantir’s AI-driven revenue trajectory and providing a tangible bullish catalyst for buyers. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership with Rackspace to accelerate enterprise deployments of Palantir Foundry and AIP — this could ease customer implementation bottlenecks, expand reach into regulated sectors, and support faster revenue realization. Rackspace Partnership

Palantir won a DoD authorization for its Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) Forward that reduces red tape for expanding DoD use cases — improves defense TAM visibility and could accelerate government deployments.

Palantir won a DoD authorization for its Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) Forward that reduces red tape for expanding DoD use cases — improves defense TAM visibility and could accelerate government deployments. Neutral Sentiment: Headquarters moved from Denver to Miami — the shift is consistent with other tech relocations for tax/regulatory benefits; strategically neutral but may help talent/operating costs over time. HQ Move

Headquarters moved from Denver to Miami — the shift is consistent with other tech relocations for tax/regulatory benefits; strategically neutral but may help talent/operating costs over time.

Market/positioning signals are mixed: unusual put-option flows and heavy analyst debate suggest traders are both hedging and speculating on a reversal — could create short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry and others have publicly criticized Palantir after digging into filings — his high-profile bearish commentary adds headline risk and can pressure sentiment. Burry Criticism

Michael Burry and others have publicly criticized Palantir after digging into filings — his high-profile bearish commentary adds headline risk and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CEO Alex Karp’s reported $17.2M private-jet travel tab and extensive insider selling raise governance and optics concerns that can weigh on investor confidence despite strong fundamentals. Jet Spending / Optics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. HSBC raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.76. The stock has a market cap of $321.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,416,822.15. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 45,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,040,312.50. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,329 shares of company stock valued at $27,487,161. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 445,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 215,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

