Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.65 and last traded at $68.65, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Resonac Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHWDY), formerly known as Showa Denko K.K., is a diversified chemical manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a broad range of industrial chemicals and performance materials that serve sectors including automotive, electronics, energy storage and environmental applications. Its product portfolio encompasses basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, functional chemicals, ceramic powders, aluminum specialty products and graphite electrodes for steel production.

Resonac maintains a strong presence in the electronics materials market through its supply of semiconductor‐grade silicon, silicon wafers, rare‐earth magnetic alloys and high‐purity gases and chemicals used in semiconductor fabrication.

