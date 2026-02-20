Marie Mendoza Sells 1,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,617.68. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,676 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $201,421.68.

On Monday, December 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,567 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $119,515.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 8.7%

Shares of KTOS traded up $8.46 on Thursday, reaching $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,152,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,862. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 812.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,577 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,382,000 after acquiring an additional 818,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,345,000 after purchasing an additional 124,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,402,000 after purchasing an additional 698,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

