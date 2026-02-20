Michael Truett Tate Sells 12,001 Shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $1,485,843.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,781,796.23. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALAB traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,660. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,747 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 2,496.6% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,611,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 1,549,144 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,283,000 after buying an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at $209,599,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Astera Labs by 577.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,733,000 after buying an additional 960,899 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

