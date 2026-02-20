Insider Selling: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells 9,456 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider William Brown sold 9,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,750. The trade was a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.7%

MAR stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,483. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.56 and its 200-day moving average is $290.70. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $370.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore boosted their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $11.32–$11.57 and Q1 guidance of $2.50–$2.55, which supports earnings visibility and helped trigger analyst target increases.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish writeups are drawing attention — Zacks ran pieces framing MAR as a momentum/consumer discretionary buy as inflation cools and travel demand strengthens. These stories can attract retail and momentum flows.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — a $0.67 quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend Feb 26, payable Mar 31) signals cash‑return discipline, modestly supportive for income‑oriented investors.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: revenue (~$6.69B) slightly beat estimates and was +4.1% y/y, but EPS missed by $0.03 and margins/ROE metrics drew attention — the print underpins guidance but tempers enthusiasm.

Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/loyalty activation: Marriott Bonvoy launched a 1‑Point Drop festival experience program — positive for engagement but unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares at ~$360 (Feb 17) and EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 2,512 shares at ~$357. Multiple filings, even at small ownership percentages, can spook investors and add downward pressure.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

