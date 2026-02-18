Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Sold by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $29,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,692.98. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,985.84. This trade represents a 15.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.