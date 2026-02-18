Aberdeen Group plc Buys 34,122 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $26,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 409.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 90.1% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 125.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $99,785.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,496.40. The trade was a 7.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Robertson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.76 per share, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,760. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,513 shares of company stock worth $335,878. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

