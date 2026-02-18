HighTower Advisors LLC Has $42.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $42,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salus Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $621,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average of $113.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $127.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

