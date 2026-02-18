Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $50,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $87,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total transaction of $854,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,004.52. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.54. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business had revenue of $717.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

