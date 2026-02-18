Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF $DXIV

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prosperitas Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DXIV opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. The company has a market cap of $136.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (DXIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of developed markets ex-US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXIV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

