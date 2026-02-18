iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
