Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.0190, but opened at $45.98. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $45.98, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of -0.20.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $424.19 million for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%.

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

