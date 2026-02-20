YD Bio (NASDAQ:YDES) Trading Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $9.00. 16,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 53,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YDES shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of YD Bio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YD Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, YD Bio currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

YD Bio Trading Up 3.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YD Bio

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YD Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YD Bio Limited (NASDAQ:YDES – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of YD Bio worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About YD Bio

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations.

See Also

