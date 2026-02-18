Aberdeen Group plc Has $22.94 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $22,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,262,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,500.75. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $162.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.52 and a 200 day moving average of $186.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $204.00 price target on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.09.

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

