Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3426 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Essential Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. 434,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,837. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

