BHP Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.03 (ASX:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 197.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

BHP Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Get BHP Group alerts:

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, as well as potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.