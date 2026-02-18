BHP Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.03 (ASX:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 197.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.
BHP Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84.
About BHP Group
