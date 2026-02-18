Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) EVP Sells $23,298.00 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) EVP William Andrew Macan sold 14,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $23,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 673,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,375.65. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
William Andrew Macan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 10th, William Andrew Macan sold 3,485 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $5,401.75.
Neuronetics Trading Down 3.5%
Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 1,480,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.92.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
Neuronetics, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain implicated in major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the treatment of adults with treatment-resistant depression and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating its safety and efficacy.
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Neuronetics focuses on advancing clinical care through innovation in neurostimulation.
